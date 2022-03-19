PMD forecasts rain

Islamabad : Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) Friday forecast rain-wind/thunders­torm/hailstorm for upper Khyber-Pakhtunkhuwa, Islamabad, Potohar region, Gilgit-Baltistan and Kashmir.

Dust raising/gusty wind­s/ windstorm are also expected in Sargodha, Mianwali, Khushab, Hafizabad, Gujranwala, Sialkot, Gujrat and Lahore during the period. Mainly hot and dry weather is expected in central and southern parts of the country.

During the last 24 hours, the weather remained hot and dry in most parts of the country. According to the synoptic situation, a westerly wave was present over upper parts of the country and may persist in upper parts till Saturday.