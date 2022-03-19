PMD forecasts rain

Islamabad : Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) Friday forecast rain-wind/thunderstorm/hailstorm for upper Khyber-Pakhtunkhuwa, Islamabad, Potohar region, Gilgit-Baltistan and Kashmir.
Dust raising/gusty winds/ windstorm are also expected in Sargodha, Mianwali, Khushab, Hafizabad, Gujranwala, Sialkot, Gujrat and Lahore during the period. Mainly hot and dry weather is expected in central and southern parts of the country.
During the last 24 hours, the weather remained hot and dry in most parts of the country. According to the synoptic situation, a westerly wave was present over upper parts of the country and may persist in upper parts till Saturday.
Islamabad : The Capital Development Authority will organise Islamabad Marathon on March 26 in order to provide...
Islamabad : As part of its co-curricular week, Islamabad Medical and Dental College in collaboration with Dr. Akbar...
Islamabad : The Climate Change Ministry is collecting data from all provincial departments about ongoing plantation...
Islamabad : Senior Kashmiri journalist, Muhammad Ashraf Wani, successfully defended his Ph.D. thesis before the...
Rawalpindi : Rawalpindi Law College has provided excellent lawyers and competent judges to the bar and bench, said...
Rawalpindi : A two-day 31st All Pakistan Food Science Conference and Food & Nutritional Expo commenced at Pir Mehr Ali...
Comments