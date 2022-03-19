Tajabad residents want work on park completed

PESHAWAR: Residents of Tajabad have asked authorities to complete work on the park in their locality which has become an environmental hazard.

The government launched the work on the construction of a park on a sewerage water pond located in Tajabad.

Being constructed on an area of over two acres of land, it has become a source of nuisance for people of the locality as the work has been left halfway.

Piles of soil dumped in the middle of the park have been left unprotected which engulfs the whole locality when the wind blows. Locals call it a serious environmental and health hazard.

“Prioritizing such projects could help protect residents of the area from various diseases,” a resident, Bashir Khan, said. He said that leaving such projects incomplete in a city where people are already facing a shortage of green spaces is a violation of environmental laws.

The iron bars erected around the park have been broken at some points with some missing which the residents suspected might have been stolen by drug addicts. A road at the eastern side of the ground is in shambles as it is often inundated due to the overflowing drain, making it difficult for people and motorists to pass through. Residents complain that it becomes a breeding ground for mosquitoes after rain as it turns into a pond.

They said that the authorities had constructed public toilets at the park and had become a hotspot of stray dogs and drug addicts. The project would have served thousands of people, but very few people could be seen visiting it since it is, as evident from its look, unfit for elderly people, especially those who are suffering from respiratory diseases.

The local people said the park, if completed, would benefit thousands of people of the locality.

“Imagine how cool it would feel to your eyes when you go for a walk in the morning and see greenery around you or you come from the office bored and tired and suddenly you see nature around you,” another resident, Fawad Ali Shah, said.

Another resident, Faraz Khan, said that greenspaces were considered therapeutic for addressing stress, anxiety and other health-related issues, adding that completion of the park would provide relief to the residents.

He said the government on the one hand had launched the Billion Tree Tsunami project while on the other it could not direct the authorities to complete the project.

“If the government is serious about mitigating impacts of climate change, it should complete the park development work,” he added.