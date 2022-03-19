3 held in woman anti-polio worker’s murder case

PESHAWAR: The police arrested three people, including a woman, on the charges of murdering a female polio worker in the limits of Daudzai Police Station on March 2.

Iqra, a young polio worker, was shot dead by unidentified armed men when she was administering anti-polio drops to children in Hamza Garhi.

Officials said a female friend of the deceased worker had allegedly hired an assassin and paid him Rs500,000 as she suspected Iqra had relations with her spouse.

Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Operations Haroon-ur-Rashid told a press conference on Friday that the woman, who planned the murder, and two others identified as Jawad and Samiullah had been arrested.

He added the held woman was a friend of Iqra who suspected the deceased was in contact with her husband. The SSP said the accused woman planned to kill Iqra and paid Rs500,000 to a hired assassin.

On the day of the incident, the accused woman informed the killer when Iqra left the place after which she was attacked.

A spokesman of the city police soon after the incident said the family of the deceased had charged one Saifullah from Nowshera in the first information report.

He said the family had told the police that Iqra was engaged to the accused but later they broke off the engagement which angered the accused.

The SSP told reporters that Saifullah had nothing to do with the case and was released.

The police across Peshawar were on toes as many feared it might be a terrorist attack on the polio workers.