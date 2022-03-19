Repeated violations of election rules: ECP to decide fate of federal minister, others

MANSEHRA: The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) would decide the fate of the federal minister for railways, federal parliamentary secretary, chief minister’s special assistant and Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) aspirant for tehsil chairman as they repeatedly violated the elections’ rules despite earlier warnings.

Federal Minister for Railways Azam Khan Swati who was spotted by the ECPs district monitoring officer’s team thrice for running the election campaign of the PTI’s aspirants in Mansehra district and his case was referred to the chief election commissioner for the further necessary action against him.

Swati, according to the ECP’s press release, had deposited Rs50,000 fine when the commission served him with notices for running as a public office holder the election campaign of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf aspirant of tehsil chairman, Kamal Saleem Swati.

But, according to a press release, he again breached the Election Act 2017 and didn’t appear before the district monitoring officer.

Federal Parliamentary Secretary MNA Saleh Mohammad Khan, who was also fined Rs50, 000 for the third time for breaching election laws and running the PTI aspirants campaign but he neither appeared before the district monitoring officer personally or through his counsel.

“Mr Khan neither appeared before the district monitoring officer personally nor through his counsel and committed the elections rules violation so his case is being referred to Election Commission of Pakistan for the further necessary action,” a press release issued by the ECP said.

Chief Minister’s Special Assistant MPA Ahmad Hussain Shah, who had earlier deposited the fine amount of Rs30,000, but he was served with notice for the second time but neither he nor his counsel appeared before District Monitoring Officer Hayatullah Jan and his case was also referred to ECP for necessary action.

The case of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf tehsil chairman aspirant from Balakot, Mushtaq Khan, was also referred to Election Commission of Pakistan for further action as he was again served with notice about the election rules breach but he didn’t appear before the district monitoring office.