PM Imran has lost mandate to govern, says Amir Muqam

LAKKI MARWAT: Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) provincial head Amir Muqam on Friday said that Prime Minister Imran Khan had lost the mandate to govern after 24 MNAs the ruling party expressed no-confidence in him.

“The prime minister and his party leaders are taking steps under desperation. The PTI government will collapse soon,” he told a public gathering here.

On the occasion, Anwar Kamal’s, sons of Naser Kamal, Mansoor Kamal and Taimur Kamal, announced to rejoin the party. He said that Peshawar-Dera Ismail Khan Expressway was actually the project of Nawaz Sharif but ineligible people spoiled the mega project.

“Kaptan has lost credibility among the masses just because of his hollow claims,” he said.

He made it clear that other parties have no capability to change destiny of the masses except Pakistan Muslim League

“When Imran’s own parliamentarians are not standing with him then how can he claim to be prime minister but puppet and selected,” he maintained. MPA Ikhtiar Wali, Mustafa Kundi, Aslam Isakkhel, Shazia Aurangzeb and others were also present on the occasion.

Mansoor Kamal said that his father served the party for 25 years and when Pervez Musharraf arrested stalwarts of the party then Nawaz Sharif asked his father to look after the party affairs.