Storming of Sindh House condemned

PESHAWAR: Pakistan People’s Party (PPP)’s former candidate for NA-21 constituency Abid Ali Shah advocate on Friday condemned the storming of Sindh House by Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) activists in Islamabad.

Talking to reporters here on Friday, he lambasted the negative attitude adopted by PTI and Imran Khan for intentionally harming democracy and ransacking of the Sindh House in the federal capital.

He said that dictators had groomed Imran and his cabinet members, and they were not observing democratic norms and practices.

“They spoke of following the Madina state as a role model and Imran used to give examples of European democracy but when the opposition submitted a vote of no-confidence against him, he exposed himself that he is not a democrat but a fascist, who has scant regard for constitutional supremacy of democracy. He should realise that politics is different from cricket,” he added.

He said it was the democratic right of the opposition to move a vote of no-confidence against the prime minister.

He asked the prime minister to resign because he has lost the confidence of his own party’s MNAs and political allies.