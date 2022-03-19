 
Saturday March 19, 2022
Peshawar

Boy dies in wall collapse

By Our Correspondent
March 19, 2022

JAMRUD: Strong winds and rains in Khyber district Friday damaged the walls of some houses in which a boy was also killed.

According to details, a wall of a house collapsed in Niki Khel area where a boy named Abdullah also died in the incident.

Locals retrieved the body from the rubble of the wall afterwards

