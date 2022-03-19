Widow commits suicide out of poverty

SUKKUR: A poverty-stricken woman self-immolated in District Matyari on Friday.
The woman was widow and identified as 55-year-old Amna Kuberi who doused herself with petrol and set herself on fire as she was struggling from financial constraints.
The area residents attempted to rescue her but she was badly burnt and succumbed to her injuries in Hyderabad civil Hospital.
Buleri Shah Karim police quoted her neighbours to have told the police that the deceased woman’s husband had died 15 years ago and she was struggling to make both ends meet along with her two daughters.
