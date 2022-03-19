Five injured in Tirah accident

BARA: Five persons including a woman sustained injuries when a passenger vehicle plunged into a ravine in lower Tirah valley on Thursday, local and official sources said.

It was learnt that a passenger pick-up was coming from Tirah to Sheenkamar area when the driver lost control over the steering due to speeding.

Soon after the incident, the local people reached the spot and took the injured to a hospital in Peshawar, where two of them were said to be in critical condition.