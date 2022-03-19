MNA Noor Alam asked to reconsider decision

PESHAWAR: Member Provincial Assembly Pir Fida on Friday asked Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) dissident Member National Assembly (MNA) Noor Alam Khan to reconsider his decision about voting against the prime minister in the vote of no-confidence. Speaking at a news conference, he asked Noor Alam to take up his grievances at the party forum instead of joining the opposition.

Flanked by PTI activists, he said Noor Alam should stand by his leadership and should not quit the party at this critical juncture.

Pir Fida said Noor Alam would not be questioned for his action if he came back into his party.

He said Prime Minister Imran Khan had been fighting corruption and that was the reason the ‘corrupt leaders’ had joined hands to oust him from power.

Pir Fida added the opposition would be unable to dislodge the prime minister through the no-confidence motion.