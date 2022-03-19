Cheques distributed among cops

PESHAWAR: Cheques were distributed among 917 policemen who performed duties to protect the anti-polio teams in Tank on Friday.

District Police Officer, Tank, Waqar Ahmad distributed cheques among the families of three policemen martyred while performing duties to protect polio teams. A total of Rs5.56 million were distributed among the cops.

“Another three million rupees will be distributed among 252 cops of the Frontier Reserved Police, 166 Elite Force and 44 cops of the CPEC force in coming days,” said Waqar Ahmad.

The DPO said the cops and the anti-polio teams are doing a great service by even sacrificing their lives. He said more security will be ensured to the polio teams in coming campaigns.