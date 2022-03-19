UoP employees threaten to intensify protest as sit-in enters 5th day

PESHAWAR: Setting a three-day deadline for the university administration to accept their demands, the protesting employees of the University of Peshawar on Friday threatened to intensify their protest.

“Our complete strike will enter into the next stage and the vice-chancellor and provincial government will be held responsible for any untoward incident,” said the announcement made at the protest sit-in outside the vice-chancellor’s office.

The sit-in has been continuing for the fifth continuous day. And all the academic and managerial activities in the largest university of the province have been suspended for the last five days.

Meanwhile, the university administration the first round of the dialogue was held on the directives of the Senate’s to resolve the issue. But it proved to be a mere eyewash as only one point pertaining to the fees of the employees’ kids in the constituent institutions of the university was discussed and no decision on even it was taken.

During the talks, the university administration was represented by Prof Dr Zahid Anwar, Pro-Vice-Chancellor Dr Yurid Ahsan Zia, principal Quaid-e-Azam College of Commerce and Saifullah, registrar. The protesting employees were represented by Dr Mohammad Iqbal, general secretary, Peshawar University Teachers Association (PUTA), Abdul Malik, president Class-III association and Mohammad Munir, general secretary Class-IV union.

According to a participant of the talks, they could only discuss half of the first point of the 16-point demand list of the protesting employees. He said that the next round of talks would be held on Monday.

He said that the university administration was short of funds and it would not be possible to accept all the demands of the teachers. However, they would make a request to the sub-committee of the Senate along with the report to provide funds to the university.

He said that the university administration requested the representatives of the protesting employees to call off their strike after the commencement of the talks process as the time of the students was wasted due to the suspension of classes and examinations.

He said that the talks would certainly take time as they would have to discuss all the points one by one and reach consensus.

PUTA President Dr Jamil Chitrali termed the dialogue process as a mere drama as he said that the vice-chancellor was suffering from egoism and he was not interested in resolving the problems faced by the university employees.

He said all the teaching and non-teaching staff of the university would gather outside the vice-chancellor’s office where they would announce their next line of action.

The representatives of teachers’ associations of over 50 universities from across the countries had also arrived at the university and they would announce the extension of the protest campaign to other universities of the country, he added.