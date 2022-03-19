Three ex-PMs blame Imran, Rashid

ISLAMABAD: Three former prime ministers, through a joint statement on Friday, warned the interior secretary, police and Islamabad administration officials that if police raids were carried out at Sindh House, Prime Minister Imran Khan and Interior Minister Sheikh Rashid Ahmad would be responsible for the consequences.

The three ex-PMs -- Yusuf Raza Gilani, Raja Pervez Ashraf and Shahid Khaqan Abbasi – said the interior secretary, police and the Islamabad administration should not get involved in any political process. “If the police and the administration become parties to the constitutional process of the no-confidence motion, it will be unconstitutional,” the joint statement said.

They said those who violate the Constitution, those who help them, must get ready for punishment. They warned that if the action of Parliament Lodges was repeated at Sindh House, it would have serious consequences. “Imran Khan could not bring 172 members, so the police and the administration are preparing to kidnap the legislators,” they said.

The joint statement said the National Assembly speaker’s indifference to police terrorism, violation of Constitution, criminal silence was a proof that they were obeying the party leader, instead of Constitution.