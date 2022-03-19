 
Saturday March 19, 2022
Top Story

Things gone beyond resignation: MQMP

By News Desk
March 19, 2022

ISLAMABAD: Muttahida Qaumi Movement-Pakistan (MQMP) leader Amir Khan has said that now things have gone beyond the resignation of Prime Minister Imran Khan. Talking to Geo News programme ‘Naya Pakistan’ on Friday, the MQMP leader said that his party would decide the fate of coalition after taking workers onboard.

