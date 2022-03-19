ISLAMABAD: The Law Ministry has refused to issue an ordinance to disqualify dissident assembly members of a party for five years, the sources said.

The proposed ordinance had suggested five-year ban on a member of parliament for violating the policy of his/her party. The Law Ministry objected to the draft ordinance sent by the office of Attorney General, saying the Elections Act could not be amended through an ordinance.

The ministry said a member of parliament could not be rendered disqualified through an ordinance, the sources said. The draft ordinance prepared by the Attorney General introduced Article 231-A for five-year disqualification of a member of assembly for going against Article 63-A of the Elections Act. The Law Ministry also rejected the suggestion of a ruling party’s member to make the ordinance even if it is declared invalid after a week.