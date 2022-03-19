LAHORE: Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) Vice-President Maryam Nawaz urged Prime Minister Imran Khan to resign and go home "if he had any sense of shame left".

"You cannot save the government, God willing, but if you have any shame left then save it and leave," Maryam wrote on her official Twitter handle in an apparent reference to Imran Khan."You are not an elected government which can take a stand so you have opted for hooliganism but that will also backfire," she added.

In her earlier tweet, Maryam said the "only option left [for the PTI] was thuggery" but it would go wrong as well. In a tweet, Maryam said the PTI "could not save its government", advising it to save whatever was left of its honour.

Meanwhile, PMLN spokesperson Marriyum Aurangzeb while responding to Fawad Chaudhry's statement has advised Imran Khan to resign and go home instead of inciting violence for his political motives.

She suggested to Imran to pack his bags for a speedy exit from the Prime Minister’s House. She told Fawad that he does not need to tell the Election Commission of Pakistan how to act because it is all written in the Constitution. She said Imran, who used to say that he wouldn’t spare anyone, has been spared and left by his own parliamentarians.

Imran should listen to the voice of 220 million people of Pakistan telling him to go home. Imran should not bank on the borrowed members of the parliament. Imran knows that he has lost the majority in the parliament which is why he is adopting bullying tactics. “If Imran really knows the West better than the West itself, he should act according to the democracy of the West and resign because his allies, members and the people of Pakistan have rejected him”, she said.

The former Information minister said Imran robbed people’s mandate for three and a half years and made them unemployed and poor. He should respect the verdict of people and the house of people’s representatives. He should go home because he has lost their trust. After abusing and threatening political opponents and media, Imran and his rented spokespersons have now started abusing their own members, she said and reminded Imran of his pledge of packing his bags and going home if his members say that they do not support him anymore. She urged the police and the administration not to violate the Constitution and their oath by obeying the orders of an incompetent prime minister.