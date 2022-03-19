WASHINGTON: US President Joe Biden "described the implications and consequences if China provides material support to Russia" in a nearly two-hour phone call with China's leader.

On the other hand, Xi told Biden, "conflict and confrontation are not in the interests of anyone," and "China and the US have a responsibility to work for peace."

Beijing has consistently refused to condemn its fellow authoritarian ally, and Washington fears China could now deliver financial and military support for Russia, transforming an already explosive transatlantic standoff into a global dispute.

"The President underscored his support for a diplomatic resolution to the crisis," the White House said. Later he told CNN that his call with Chinese President Xi Jinping Friday "went well."

The White House added that the two leaders "also agreed on the importance of maintaining open lines of communication." A senior administration official, meanwhile, said that Biden's phone call was "direct," "substantive" and "detailed." The bulk of their discussion centered on the war in Ukraine, and the implications the crisis would have both on US-China relations and the "international order," the official said. Biden provided an assessment of Russian President Vladimir Putin's actions in his conflict with Ukraine, the official said, and "made clear" the implications and consequences of potentially assisting Russia in its war.

The secure video call between Biden and Xi began at 9:03 a.m. ET on Friday. It lasted one hour and 50 minutes, and concluded at 10:53 a.m EDT, the White House said.

Chinese leader Xi Jinping said war is "in no one´s interest" during a phone call Friday with President Joe Biden, but he showed no sign of giving in to US pressure to join Western condemnation of Russia´s invasion of Ukraine.

State broadcaster CCTV reported that Xi said during the call that "state-to-state relations cannot go to the stage of military hostilities." And in a longer readout published by the Chinese foreign ministry, Xi said "all sides" need to support "dialogue" between Russia and Ukraine.

He also appeared to put some responsibility for Russia´s invasion of its neighbor on the West, saying "the US and NATO should also have dialogue with Russia to address the crux of the Ukraine crisis and ease security concerns of both Russia and Ukraine," the foreign ministry noted.

The phone call, which lasted one hour and 50 minutes, ended at 10:53 am in Washington (1453 GMT), the White House said. Three hours later, the US side had not yet published its account of the call, in which Biden hoped at minimum to persuade Xi to give up any idea of countering Western sanctions and bailing out Russian President Vladimir Putin´s government.

arlier, the Chinese foreign ministry noted there had been "erroneous" signals from the US side on the state of self-ruled, democratic Taiwan, which Beijing sees as part of its territory awaiting reunification, by force if necessary.

"Mishandling of the Taiwan question will have a disruptive impact on bilateral ties. China hopes that the US will give due attention to this issue," the foreign ministry said in its English-language readout of the meeting.