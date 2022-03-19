Jehangir Tareen advises MPAs to remain united and carry on with result-oriented agenda

LAHORE: The MPAs representing the group of estranged PTI leader Jehangir Khan Tareen gathered at his residence on Friday to discuss strategy in the wake of current political situation in the country.
Jehangir Khan Tareen also addressed the MPAs of his group telephonically from London and advised them to remain united and move ahead with a result-oriented agenda. The meeting was attended by the provincial ministers, Punjab Cabinet members, MPAs and senior politicians, including Ishaq Khakwani, Saeed Akbar Niwani, Qasim Langha, Malik Nauman Langrial, Ajmal Cheema, Faisal Jaboana, Tahir Randhawa, Abdul Hayee Dasti, Sheikh Salman Naeem, Rafaqat Gilani, Amin Chaudhry, Aun Chaudhry and others.
During the meeting, the group members expressed their complete confidence in the leadership of Jehangir Khan Tareen and vowed to move ahead together.
