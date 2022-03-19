Opposition writes to NA speaker for circulating motion notice

ISLAMABAD: The combined opposition has written a letter to National Assembly Speaker Asad Qaisar, demanding circulation of a notice for the no-confidence motion against Prime Minister Imran Khan among members of the National Assembly (MNAs).
The letter, signed by former speaker National Assembly Sardar Ayaz Sadiq, PPP’s Naveed Qamar and JUIF’s Shahida Akhtar Ali, stated that the opposition had submitted the notice of resolution under clause 1 of the Article 95 of the Constitution on March 8, 2022 in the National Assembly Secretariat.
The letter said that as per requirement of sub-rule (2) of rule 37 of the rules of procedure of the National Assembly, the notice must be circulated among the MNAs; however, it has not been done by the National Assembly secretary so far.
The letter further said that under sub-rule (3) of the said rules, the notice should be entered in the name of the members concerned in the order of the day for the first working day after the expiry of one day of receipt of the office.
