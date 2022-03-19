Army assures Tirah migrants of complete rehabilitation

RAWALPINDI: The families, who migrated for fear of unrest for 10 years have returned to Tirah Valley. A grand Jirga was held in honor of the affected families. The returning victims chanted slogans in favor of Pakistan Army and Pakistan, local media reported on Friday.

Corps Commander Peshawar Lieutenant General Faiz Hameed assured during the grand Jirga in Tirah valley that the Pakistan Army would extend all possible help to the victims. According to ISPR, more than one lakh people from 15,691 families will be rehabilitated. Lt Gen Faiz Hameed appreciated the sacrifices of the tribesmen for peace in the area and assured all possible cooperation for the rehabilitation of the victims.

During the ceremony, people thanked the Pakistan Army for its ongoing efforts to restore peace in the region and for socio-economic development in the tribal districts. The locals also assured the security forces of their unwavering support. Representatives of civil administration were also present in the Jirga.