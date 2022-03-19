Governor’s rule in Sindh: SCBA, PBC condemn Rashid’s statement

ISLAMABAD: The Supreme Court Bar Association and Pakistan Bar Council on Friday condemned the statement of Federal Minister for Interior Sheikh Rashid Ahmed regarding proclamation of governor's rule in Sindh province.

In their separate statements, President Supreme Court Bar Association Ahsen Bhoon said that merely on the basis of false accusations and alleged charges of horse trading over the matter of dissidents of ruling party (which are yet to be verified), does not provide any sufficient grounds for imposition of governor's rule.

He further said that proclamation of governor's rule would not only be a disastrous step for the country but it would also be a blatant violation of democratic process.

Similarly, Vice Chairman Pakistan Bar Council Hafeez Ur Rehman Chaudhry in his statement also condemned the proclamation of governor's rule in Sindh province. He said that the ruling party does not provide any justification for imposition of governor's rule. He said that the legal fraternity would not hesitate to agitate if such an unconstitutional and undemocratic step is taken by the government.