Disgruntled PTI MNAs: AGP says draft prepared for seeking SC’s opinion

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan on Friday extensively deliberated on the matter with his legal team led by Attorney General for Pakistan (AGP) Khalid Javed Khan after the episode of shifting two dozen disgruntled PTI MNAs to the Sindh House in the federal capital, who also spoke to the media against the party leadership.

The AGP said that hopefully the president will file a reference in the Supreme Court by Monday next week. He said that a draft has been prepared for seeking the top court’s opinion on the interpretation of Article 63(A) of the Constitution.

Political observers are of the view that Prime Minister Imran Khan has shown his first card by tackling the matter in a legal manner and decided to get the opinion of the country’s top court.

The Article 163(A) relates to disqualification on grounds of defection stating that if a member of a parliamentary party resigns from his political party or joins another parliamentary party, votes or abstains from voting in the House contrary to any direction issued by the parliamentary party or vote of confidence or a vote of no-confidence.