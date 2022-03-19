PTI public gathering venue in Capital may be changed

ISLAMABAD: If the federal authorities refuse to provide venue for the upcoming PTI public gathering, the ruling party is considering moving people to the Parade Ground, The News has learnt.

Interestingly, the PTI has also managed to arrange 200,000 sticks (Danday) for the public gathering to be held in the central location of Islamabad. Talking to this scribe, Zahid Hussain Kazmi, chief administrator of Central Secretariat PTI, said if the administration of Islamabad does not allow the party to hold the public gathering at D-Chowk, the party has a plan B. "If the authorities create any hurdles, we will move the public to the Parade Ground and the Jalsa will be held on March 27 at any cost," he said. Talking about the sticks, he said the sticks would be two feet long and would be used to hold PTI flags.

When contacted, Hamza Shafqat said the police along with other departments are still examining the pros and cons of the public gathering. Zahid said people from all over Pakistan have started contacting the PTI leadership and only from Islamabad, more than 500 residents have offered their houses for accommodating people gathered for the Jalsa.

On Wednesday, Islamabad High Court (IHC) Chief Justice Athar Minallah had issued a written order on the request of a citizen, Asma Malik, to ensure protection of life, property and other rights of citizens. The order said no one is above the law in a democracy governed by the Constitution.