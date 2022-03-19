PM Imran Khan’s advice: Governor Imran Ismail says won’t take a moment longer to proclaim governor’s rule

KARACHI: Sindh Governor Imran Ismail has said that he will not wait for a moment to impose the governor’s rule in Sindh as soon as he gets the advice from the prime minister for the same. The advice of any other person other than Imran Khan doesn’t carry any value for him, he said.

However, he said that so far he hadn’t held any discussion with the PM regarding the proposal to impose the governor’s rule in Sindh. Talking to media persons after launching the free dialysis centre of the JDC Foundation, the governor urged the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) to take stern action against the alleged horse-trading in order to topple the incumbent government of Prime Minister Imran Khan.

“Our coming generations will always remember the way markets have been opened (for horse-trading) to topple the government,” said the governor, adding that the people were appearing on live television and admitting of their involvement in horse-trading while such things had never happened in any other country. He said the ECP had been watching all such attempts and taking no action, rather the electoral watchdog served a notice on the PM over his visit to Swat.

The governor said “markets of horses and donkeys” had been established at the Sindh House in Islamabad as certain lawmakers were on sale there.He said the disgruntled legislators were ready to sell their loyalties after being lured by the temptation of money and ministerial positions as such things had happened in the past too.

The governor said if certain legislators claimed that their conscience had awakened suddenly, they should first resign and go back to their constituencies for re-election. However, if they won, they would be eligible to cast their vote against the Prime Minister.

He said that such lawmakers knew very well that they would not receive any offer to sell their loyalties the moment they resigned from the assembly. The governor said that such disgruntled lawmakers had been getting offers from the opposition to sell their votes against the PM.

While speaking at the ceremony, the governor said the federal government of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf had launched the health insurance card facility for the countrymen but the residents of Sindh were not getting the same benefit as the provincial government didn’t agree to the plan.

He mentioned that the Sindh government hadn’t agreed to the health insurance card plan on the basis of its viewpoint that the residents of the province didn’t need such a facility as Sindh had state-of-the-art public hospitals. “If it is a reality that Sindh has modern public hospitals, we don’t need to establish health facilities in the charitable sector like the one I’m inaugurating here today,” the governor added.