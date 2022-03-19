Minister launches BFA’s website and mobile app

QUETTA: Provincial Minister for Food and Chairman Balochistan Food Authority (BFA) Engineer Zamrak Khan Achakzai on Friday inaugurated the website and mobile application of the BFA.

Food Secretary Muhammad Ayaz Mandokhel also attended the inauguration ceremony. Balochistan Minister for Food Zamrak Khan Achakzai said that the steps were taken by the Balochistan Food Authority (BFA) to provide unadulterated and safe food to the people.

“BFA has taken steps to improve professionalism and quality in business which is improving the quality of food. Our mission is to develop a healthy society, because most diseases are caused by poor diet.

If food industry recovers, then a significant decrease in diseases will ease the burden at hospitals,” he said. He said that practical steps were being taken to introduce food safety culture in the province