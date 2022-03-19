Minister launches BFA’s website and mobile app

QUETTA: Provincial Minister for Food and Chairman Balochistan Food Authority (BFA) Engineer Zamrak Khan Achakzai on Friday inaugurated the website and mobile application of the BFA.
Food Secretary Muhammad Ayaz Mandokhel also attended the inauguration ceremony. Balochistan Minister for Food Zamrak Khan Achakzai said that the steps were taken by the Balochistan Food Authority (BFA) to provide unadulterated and safe food to the people.
“BFA has taken steps to improve professionalism and quality in business which is improving the quality of food. Our mission is to develop a healthy society, because most diseases are caused by poor diet.
If food industry recovers, then a significant decrease in diseases will ease the burden at hospitals,” he said. He said that practical steps were being taken to introduce food safety culture in the province
MULTAN: Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi on Friday said every legislator is elected by dignified people and he is...
LAHORE: The MPAs representing the group of estranged PTI leader Jehangir Khan Tareen gathered at his residence on...
ISLAMABAD: The combined opposition has written a letter to National Assembly Speaker Asad Qaisar, demanding...
RAWALPINDI: The families, who migrated for fear of unrest for 10 years have returned to Tirah Valley. A grand Jirga...
ISLAMABAD: The Supreme Court Bar Association and Pakistan Bar Council on Friday condemned the statement of Federal...
ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan on Friday extensively deliberated on the matter with his legal team led by...
Comments