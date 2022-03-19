Religious leaders urge govt, opposition to resolve crisis through dialogue

LAHORE: The religious leaders on Friday warned the government and opposition against pushing the political situation to stalemate or direct clash, asking them to show restraint and resolve the crises through dialogue.

Jamaat-e-Islami (JI) ameer Sirajul Haq said the government and opposition parties had pushed the country’s politics into a blind alley, suggesting them to review their strategies to avoid direct clash which would pose serious threat to democracy and national security.

The political parties must adopt the political, democratic and constitutional means to pursue their goals and end the prevailing tension, the JI chief said in a statement from Mansoorah, asking the ruling PTI to display restraint and decency since it is the government’s responsibility to maintain peace and order.

He cautioned that attacking the residences of politicians and government houses was highly irresponsible attitude and no democratic and political culture allowed such foolishness. The country, he said, had become a laughing stock in the world due to the political circus in Islamabad. He warned that the stubborn attitude for gaining or retaining power could push the country towards civil war, asking both sides to hold dialogue to end the deadlock.

He said the government and opposition must avoid clash in pursuit of their political interests, expressing disappointment that the political parties, which ruled over the country for decades, had been pursuing only the interests-based politics.

The JI chief criticised the government’s mobocracy, saying instead of targeting the opposition, Prime minister Imran Khan should tell the people about his government’s performance in the last four years. He also condemned the turncoat culture and purchase of loyalties in the last four years, saying horse-trading had become order of the day under the PTI’s rule.

He further said the JI had decided to stay away from the politics of interests and was struggling for the right of the people as no other party was bothering about the poor masses. He reiterated the demand for fresh elections, saying the people were the custodians and they should be allowed to elect their representative through transparent polls.

Tanzeem-e-Islami (TI) ameer Shujauddin Shaikh said the politicians must avoid spreading chaos in the country. Under the volatile regional and global situation, peace and stability in Pakistan must be maintained, he said in a statement.

He said that the ruling PTI must refrain from making threatening statements and displaying mob politics, as it has the major responsibility to maintain order.