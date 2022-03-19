PM meets Nigerian defence minister, stresses stronger ties

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan Friday received Major General (retd) Bashir Salihi Magashi, the visiting minister for defence of the Republic of Nigeria, and underlined the common history, culture and values.

He appreciated the strong positive trajectory of bilateral relations. Lauding Nigerian economy on assuming top position in Africa since March 2020, the PM called for further deepening of bilateral trade and business ties.

The premier appreciated growing bilateral cooperation in the defence, security and counter-terrorism fields. Highlighting Pakistan’s long-standing services and contribution to promoting peace in Africa under the auspices of UN Peacekeeping Operations, the PM shared his vision of ‘Engage Africa’ policy, which aims to expand diplomatic footprint and advance trade and investment partnerships with the continent.

Prime Minister lauded the unanimous adoption of landmark resolution by the UNGA on declaring 15 March as the ‘International Day to Combat Islamophobia’. The PM said that this recognition by the General Assembly would help combat the contemporary challenges of racism, discrimination and violence against Muslims, and promoting interfaith harmony. PM Imran Khan recalled his earlier telephonic conversation with President Muhammadu Buhari and expressed the hope to welcome him to Pakistan at the earliest opportunity.

Meanwhile, the prime minister greeted the nation and the Muslim Ummah on the occasion of Shab-e-Barat. In a tweet, he prayed to “Allah Almighty to have mercy on us and bless us with peace and prosperity”. In another tweet, he wrote, “Wishing all our Hindu community a very happy Holi, the festival of colours”.