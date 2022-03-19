Long weekend in twin cities on account of OIC conference

ISLAMABAD: The Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT) administration has announced that March 21, 22 and 24 will be observed as local holidays in the federal capital on the occasion of the 48th Session of Organisation of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) Council of Foreign Ministers.
According to a notification issued on Friday, all federal ministries/divisions along with attached departments and other organizations/offices including banks/ schools and private offices shall remain closed.
Meanwhile, Rawalpindi district administration on Friday announced three holidays in Rawalpindi district from March 21 to 23 on account of the 48th session of the OIC Council of Foreign Ministers (CFM).According to a district administration spokesman, Deputy Commissioner (DC) Rawalpindi Tahir Farooq has declared local holiday on Monday (March 21) and Tuesday.
