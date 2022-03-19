The worst of times

This refers to the news report, ‘Conscience of MPs being bought at Sindh House” (March 17). The prime minister has accused the PPP of ‘buying the conscience’ of PTI members by offering Rs200 million to each for voting against the prime minister in the no-confidence motion. This is nothing new and has happened in almost all previous elections.

Despite having ample time to amend election laws, no government has actually brought about any reform. Videos showing MNAs selling votes circulated in 2018, yet no action was taken to put an end to it. History is replete with examples of times when our leaders didn’t bother about election rules and exhibited pride in violating the relevant code of conduct. Recently the prime minister, the chief minister of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and federal and provincial ministers were issued show-cause notices for violating the Election Commission of Pakistan’s code of conduct. Such actions ultimately lead to anarchy. Both sides should let sanity prevail and avoid unnecessary clashes. Any effort to block and stop members from entering the parliament to vote can end up in big disaster.

Mukhtar Ahmed

Karachi