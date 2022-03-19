‘M’ is for manners

During a live talk show on a private television channel on March 17, Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Political Communication Shahbaz Gill abused the PTI’s dissenting MNA Dr Ramesh Kumar Vankwani on national television. This is highly objectionable and unbecoming of a person in such an eminent position. Such behaviour has never been witnessed in the past.

It seems that PTI ministers are trying to follow in the footsteps of their leader who also often uses derogatory language in public gatherings against his opponents.

Engr Asim Nawab

Islamabad