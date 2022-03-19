‘M’ is for manners

During a live talk show on a private television channel on March 17, Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Political Communication Shahbaz Gill abused the PTI’s dissenting MNA Dr Ramesh Kumar Vankwani on national television. This is highly objectionable and unbecoming of a person in such an eminent position. Such behaviour has never been witnessed in the past.
It seems that PTI ministers are trying to follow in the footsteps of their leader who also often uses derogatory language in public gatherings against his opponents.
Engr Asim Nawab
Islamabad
Once more a political drama is unravelling in the country and people are nervously watching. The government and the...
This refers to the news report, ‘Conscience of MPs being bought at Sindh House” . The prime minister has accused...
This refers to the letter, ‘Unnecessary tirade’ by Guldar Ali Khan Wazir .The writer has rightly suggested that...
It was deeply shocking to hear the language used by the prime minister against the leaders of the opposition parties....
In the prevailing ominous political environment of the country, a question keeps bothering many people: why does our...
One wishes to congratulate Muslims across the world and Pakistan’s government for the successful acceptance of the...
Comments