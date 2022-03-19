Once more a political drama is unravelling in the country and people are nervously watching. The government and the...
This refers to the news report, ‘Conscience of MPs being bought at Sindh House” . The prime minister has accused...
During a live talk show on a private television channel on March 17, Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Political...
This refers to the letter, ‘Unnecessary tirade’ by Guldar Ali Khan Wazir .The writer has rightly suggested that...
It was deeply shocking to hear the language used by the prime minister against the leaders of the opposition parties....
One wishes to congratulate Muslims across the world and Pakistan’s government for the successful acceptance of the...
Comments