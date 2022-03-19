Undue hate

One wishes to congratulate Muslims across the world and Pakistan’s government for the successful acceptance of the resolution against Islamophobia that Pakistan presented in the UN on behalf of the OIC. March 15 will now be recognised as the International Day to Combat Islamophobia. This is a serious issue that must be addressed. Extremists and white supremacists have been involved in efforts to harm Muslims for quite some time. Anti-Islamic slogans and graffiti, and mocking Muslims and their revered figures without any respect for Muslims’ sentiments has become a norm in many places.
Such a mindset is creating hate and widening the gulf between Muslims and those belonging to other religions, even if they are not a part of the anti-Islam campaign. It is imperative to take steps to avoid creating any more divide among people. The UN resolution seems like a good place to start.
Ali Zaib Lashari
Larkana
Once more a political drama is unravelling in the country and people are nervously watching. The government and the...
This refers to the news report, ‘Conscience of MPs being bought at Sindh House” . The prime minister has accused...
During a live talk show on a private television channel on March 17, Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Political...
This refers to the letter, ‘Unnecessary tirade’ by Guldar Ali Khan Wazir .The writer has rightly suggested that...
It was deeply shocking to hear the language used by the prime minister against the leaders of the opposition parties....
In the prevailing ominous political environment of the country, a question keeps bothering many people: why does our...
Comments