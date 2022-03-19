What about the people?

This is to draw attention to the horrific development of the political milieu in Pakistan and its repercussions on ordinary people. Democracy is supposed to lead nations to the path of success, but in Pakistan that is not so. Here there are endless movements against incumbent regimes which create problems for all and disrupt life. This time, a resolution for a no-confidence motion has been in parliament and one fears that it will destabilise the country regardless of who wins.

The recent statement by Maulana Fazlur Rehman calling on his followers to gather at D-Chowk in Islamabad to show the present regime the opposition’s power was upsetting. On the other hand, PTI leaders too have resorted to threats, power shows and abuses against the opposition parties. It is shocking that in all this fighting, no one seems to be the least bit concerned about ordinary people and their problems. One feels that regardless of who comes to power, people will continue to suffer.

Abdul Samad

Sialkot