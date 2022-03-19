FBR shakes up customs wing

ISLAMABAD: The Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) on Friday announced a number of key postings/transfers of top officials, mostly in its customs arm.

According to an official handout, the FBR appointed Surayia Ahmed Butt as Member Customs Policy at its headquarters as her predecessor Saeed Ahmed Jadoon got retired recently.

Ms Butt is a BS-21 officer, who was working as Director General of Training and Research (Customs) Karachi.

Gul Rehman, a BS-21 officer of Customs has been transferred from Director General of Reforms and Automation (Customs) Islamabad and posted as Project Director Pakistan Single Window (PSW) at FBR Islamabad.

Mirza Mubasher Baig, a BS-20 officer, has been transferred from the post of Collector, Collectorate of Customs Appraisement Lahore and appointed as Chief (Export & Exemptions) Customs Wing at FBR Islamabad. Mohammad Junaid Jalil Khan, a BS-20 officer, has been transferred from Collector, Collectorate of Islamabad and posted as Deputy Director General (OPS) Directorate General of National Nuclear Detection Architecture (NNDA) Islamabad.

Mohammad Saleem, Khalid Hussain Jamil, Ambreen Ahmed Tarar, Sami Ul Haq, Masood Ahmed, Hasan Saqib Sheikh, Moin Uddin Ahmed Wani and Farid Ahmed Khan have also been transferred through official notifications.