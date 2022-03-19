Proton to boost SAGA assembling

KARACHI: Al-Haj Automotive (Pvt.) on Friday announced they were going to enhance production of locally assembled SAGA and mass production of Proton X70.

The company informed their supplies from Malaysia would be streamlined starting April 2022, following a decision of Malaysian government to ease restrictions in the country on business operating hours, social distancing, and interstate travel from April 1, 2022.

The delivery schedules of locally assembled PROTON X70 would be informed to PROTON dealers by next week, it said, adding Proton customers were requested to contact their respective dealerships for the delivery schedule of PROTON X70 starting next week.