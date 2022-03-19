Meezan Bank, SKMT sign pact

KARACHI: Meezan Bank and Shaukat Khanum Memorial Trust signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) to develop a Shariah compliance framework for the trust’s Zakat funds, a statement on Friday.

The MoU aims to design a framework for collection, utilisation, and management of Zakat funds of SKMT.

SKMT acting CEO Muhammad Aasim Yusuf and Meezan Bank president and CEO Irfan Siddiqui signed the pact in Karachi.

The Zakat distribution framework would be implemented at SKMT under the supervision of Mufti Omais Alam, an independent qualified Shariah scholar with expertise in Islamic Finance and Zakat, it said, adding, the implementation would provide added comfort to individuals and organisations who give their Zakat to the trust.

Speaking on the occasion, Irfan Siddiqui appreciated the trust’s initiative of implementation of Shariah compliance framework, saying it was a step in the right direction to provide comfort to donors who wish to ensure that their religious obligations were properly discharged.