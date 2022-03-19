Losing revenues to rent seekers

LAHORE: We are generating high revenues from imports even though we are losing hundreds of billions of import revenue to smuggling and under-invoicing. These malpractices stunted growth of the domestic industry.

Pakistan is now predominantly a trading nation because it imports most of the products through under- invoicing and smuggling, despite having a domestic industry in many sectors that can produce the same items.

The problem faced by the domestic sectors is that they must pay all taxes while smuggling and unethical imports enter the country without paying government levies or paying only nominal amounts.

This keeps the domestic manufacturing sector on its toes, and it has to make all efforts to grab a part of the market. Had these corrupt practices been checked, the local industries would have regularly increased their capacities.

Some could have achieved the economies of scale to venture into exports. Other regional economies, particularly their manufacturing sectors are flourishing and exploring global markets because they do not face any unethical competition from smugglers and low invoiced imports.

It has now been proved that almost 59 percent of the tyres enter the Pakistani market through smuggling, 23 percent are imported through formal channels and 18 percent are produced in Pakistan.

There are certain sizes of truck and bus tyres that are neither formally imported nor produced in our country, but they are openly sold in the market. One wonders what stops the authorities from confiscating these tyres.

Another point worth noting is that there is massive under-invoicing in the 23 percent tyres that we import. In some instances, domestic manufacturers have pointed out that the global rates of two basic ingredients, carbon black and rubber, are higher than the import prices of under-invoiced tyres.

Smugglers have the support of the authorities, which is why they manage to cross Pakistani borders and then sell these tyres without any fear. Under-invoicing provides additional income to the custom staff despite having technology to check actual rates.

Domestic manufacturers are unable to scale up because of smuggling and under-invoicing. Their annual growth does not match the massive growth in the demand of all types of tyres.

Quality is not the issue, but price is as smugglers pay no duties and under-invoiced imports are nominally taxed. This is the reason that most operate below their installed capacity.

Tea is another smuggling-prone commodity. A customs department report in 2018 revealed that 47 percent of the tea is smuggled, and 53 percent is officially imported. Legal importers resort to under-invoicing to compete with smuggled tea.

Again, the custom clearing staff is the beneficiary as they seek a rent to allow under-invoicing. No fresh report has yet been revealed, but the malpractices are almost unchanged if not increased.

The only exception are mobile phones, which catered to 59 percent of the domestic demand in 2018 and there was no local production. Smuggling of mobile phones has been effectively checked through technology. This has encouraged local assembling of mobile phones of medium price range and earned the government hefty revenues.

Television sets import is nominal being 3-4 percent, but smuggled TV sets cover almost 50 percent of the market demand, and the rest are produced in the country. Television is a widely used electronic gadget that could earn billions of revenues annually through import levies or it could increase domestic production creating more jobs as well as revenue lost to smuggling.

Almost 57 percent of the auto-parts are smuggled. There are numerous parts that could be produced by local vendors, but their raw materials and end products are subjected to high government levies, while smuggled ones enter our market for free.

Only 16 percent parts are imported that too on under-invoiced value that saves importers hefty duties. Locally assembled parts account for only 18 percent local market demand. The rest are used auto parts that are banned but enter the country through discretions vested with the custom officials.

Steel sheets, vehicles and fabric are also smuggled to the tune of 10, 12 and 17 percent respectively. Almost 33 percent of the diesel is smuggled from Iran, only 5 percent is imported, and rest is produced by local refineries. It is worth noting that according to a 2018 report, only 3 percent of cigarettes are smuggled, less than 1 percent imported and the rest are locally manufactured. The major revenue slippage is from local producers.

Government regulations are lax and despite a ban on advertising tobacco and its products, some local manufacturers openly display posters in some rural areas and give prices through lottery or on a number given on the pack to the smokers.

About 11 percent of the plastic granules are smuggled because the local manufacturers that could cater to only 26 percent of market demand are given high protection. The rest 63 percent are imported, again on reduced value to nullify local protection.