KCCI upset over rupee devaluation

KARACHI: Karachi Chamber of Commerce and Industry (KCCI) on Friday expressed deep concerns over devaluation of rupee against dollar which hit a new all-time high by crossing Rs180.5 in the inter-bank market.

KCCI warned that rupee devaluation was going to have a deep impact on inflation as it would raise the cost of doing business, making Pakistani goods noncompetitive in the export market and unaffordable in the domestic markets.

In a statement, KCCI President Muhammad Idrees noted that Pakistani rupee has lost around 2 percent since the beginning of 2022 while in 2021, the local currency had lost around 11 percent in the interbank market.

The domestic currency was Rs159.2 and hit Rs176.51 against greenback by the close of the year.

“On 11th March 2022, the foreign currency reserves held by the SBP were recorded at $15.83 billion while the overall liquid foreign currency reserves held by the country stood at $22.28 billion. Moreover, the country’s current account deficit of $11.6 billion in the seven months of the current fiscal year was too high as compared to $1.028 billion a year earlier which was really worrisome,” he said.

Severe devaluation of rupee has raised the cost of doing business and fostered inflation, therefore, it was really crucial to review the current strategies being pursued by the economic managers, he urged.

Devaluation against dollar was also being used to mount pressure by opposition parties to oust Prime Minister Imran Khan through a vote of no-confidence along with the tumultuous geopolitical situation in Ukraine.

“Although Ukraine situation is beyond our control, political uncertainty in Pakistan needs to be handled prudently,” Idrees reminded.

Lamenting the apathy of the federal ministers towards pressing economic matters, the KCCI president expressed fear that the energy crises, devaluation and rising trade deficit etc would “push the economy to a point of ‘no return’ and may even put Pakistan’s survival at stake”.

He said that all efforts made during the past couple of years to maintain GDP growth of five percent plus would go to waste if political uncertainty was not promptly handled.