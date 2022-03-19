Cement exports to Afghanistan sink 350 percent in February

LAHORE: Cement exports to Afghanistan slumped 350 percent in February after Pakistan legalised settlement of select items with the former in rupee, but such exports would be non-zero-rated, which makes them unviable for exporters, The News learnt on Friday.

Data available with The News shows exports of this key construction material to Afghanistan fell to 40,902 tons in February 2022 from 186,595 tons in the corresponding month last year.

The government on February 4, 2022, through a SRO 176(I)/2022 allowed exports of 14 trade items, including cement, to Afghanistan in Pakistani rupee by amending Export Policy Order 2020.

The other items are rice, fish and products, poultry, meat and products, sugar confectionary, and bakery products, fruits, nuts and other edible parts of plants, oilcake and other solid residues, vegetables materials and vegetables waste, salt, pharmaceuticals, matches, textile and textile articles, building stones and surgical instruments.

According to the amendment, exports to Afghanistan and to Central Asian Republics via Afghanistan has been allowed against Pakistani currency on filling of regular shipping bills without requirement of E-form.

These exports shall not be entitled to zero-rating of sales tax on taxable goods, rebate of central excise duty and payment of drawbacks of customs duty.

The amendment followed the observation that Afghan business community was buying dollars from open markets of Pakistan in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) and moving it to Afghanistan for their international trade. Afghanistan’s regular banking channels were suspended by the US after its pullout from the war-torn country. Since then, Afghanistan has remained deep in economic crisis, struggling hard to revive international trade and financial transactions.

According to a letter written by All Pakistan Cement Manufacturers Association (APCMA) to the Abdul Razak Dawood, Adviser to Prime Minister on Commerce, cement is subject to federal excise duty of Rs1,500/ton and general sale tax @17 percent of maximum retail price.

The cement industry is also claiming customs duty drawbacks around Rs31/ton on cement export. The complete nullification of these paid duties and taxes will make Pakistani cement exports to Afghanistan unviable and costlier. Thus, Pakistani cement industry will lose its Afghanistan market, argued the cement-makers in the letter. The downtrend had started after US and NATO forces quit Afghanistan leaving economic and construction activities at a standstill.

The cement exports to Afghanistan witnessed a 62.69 percent decline in the first eight months of ongoing fiscal year.

In July-February period of this fiscal year, total cement dispatched to Afghanistan stood at 598,517 tons as compared to 16,04160 tons in the same period of last fiscal.

Pakistan has been exporting cement to Afghanistan since 2000. During 2010-11 the total export to Afghanistan peaked to 4.727 million tons only to slump to 2.528 million tons during 2020-21 as the construction activities came to a halt there.

Muhammad Ali Tabba, Chairman APCMA, in the letter, has requested the Ministry of Commerce to allow zero-rating of sales tax, rebate of central excise duty, and payment of customs duty drawbacks for cement exports to Afghanistan against Pakistani currency through required amendments in SRO 176(I)/2022.