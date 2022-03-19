Rupee falls for fifth straight day

KARACHI: The rupee dropped further against the dollar for fifth straight session on Friday, weighed down by worries of the current account deficit and political uncertainty, dealers said.

In the interbank market, the local unit closed at 180.57 to the dollar, compared with Thursday’s close of 180.07.

It depreciated by 0.28 percent versus the greenback.

The rupee extended losses in the open market also, falling to a fresh record low of 181.70 per dollar, where it had ended at 180.80 in the previous session.

“There was a demand for the greenback for import payments, with rising concerns about the direction of Pakistan's politics and economy,” said a currency dealer.

The political crisis is looming in the country as several ministers from the ruling party PTI withdrew support to PM Imran Khan ahead of a no-confidence vote against him.

“There are also concerns on the economic front as the current account deficit continued to widen, while the foreign exchange reserves also declining,” the dealer added.

Investors fear the next loan tranche from the International Monetary Fund (IMF) under its Extended Fund Facility may be delayed following the concerns shown by the Fund staff over the prime minister’s fuel and electricity subsidy package and tax amnesty for the industrial sector.

Pakistan is struggling with a widening current account deficit. The surge in the global commodity prices, strong industrial activity in the country and the need to import Covid-19 vaccines, and the import of capital equipment led to the significant rise in the import bill and the current account gap.

The rise in export receipts and remittances could not offset the increase in import payments.

The country ran a large current account deficit of $11.6 billion in the seven months of this fiscal year versus the deficit of $1.028 billion a year earlier.

Oil prices have started to fall, but still above $100 a barrel due to tight supply.Analysts expect the deficit to reach $18-20 billion in FY2022.

However, the IMF, in its last staff report, expects the full-year FY2022 deficit to reach $12.9 billion.