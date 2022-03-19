Five scholars awarded PhD degrees

LAHORE:Punjab University (PU) has awarded PhD degrees to five scholars. Muhammad Farooq has been awarded PhD degree in the subject of Sociology after approval of his thesis entitled “Socio-Legal Analysis of Risk Taking Driving: A Study of Public Service Vehicle Drivers in Pakistan”, Syed Wajih-ul-Hassan Shah Gillani in the subject of Environmental Sciences after approval of his thesis “Exploration of Aflatoxin and Ochratoxin-A in Grown Varieties of Maize Under Seasonal Climatic Conditions and their Control Strategies to Boost the Trade”, Bilal Ghaffar in the subject of Commerce after approval of his thesis “Antecedents and Consequences of Whistleblowing in Banking Sector of Punjab Pakistan”, Hafiz Muhammad Safdar in the subject of Islamic Studies after approval of his thesis “Modern Economic Issues and Contemporary Urdu Fatawa: An Analytical Study” and Sumera Asgher Butt in the subject of Commerce after approval of her thesis “The Predictors and Outcomes of Entrepreneurial Bricolage in Small and Medium Enterprises of Pakistan”.