Political crisis adversely affects country, people

LAHORE:Ongoing political crisis and tension in the country has been adversely affecting the country and the general public. The country will face difficult time ahead irrespective of no-confidence motion successful or failure.

The election commission should not allow any political parties to participate in the election without a shadow cabinet.These views were expressed by the discussants in the Jang Economic Session on “Increase in political crisis and tension affected public and economy - solution”?

The participants were LCCI President Mian Nauman Kabir, Farah Naz Naqvi, Abadur Rehman, Farooq Tariq, Rana Ehtesham Rabbani while moderated by Sikandar Lodhi. Mian Nauman Kabir said political instability in a country definitely affects the economy while Pakistan was passing through many crises, including political instability. The political instability is not only negatively impacting the economy but also increasing the public problems gradually.

The economic instability has a direct impact on its currency while consistent depreciation of the country is the biggest challenge faced by the economy. The exchange rate has touched Rs180, which increased inflation rate to an unbearable level and December-January period inflation exceeded to 12 percent. This increased the cost of doing business and made Pakistani uncompetitive in the international markets, he added.

Abadur Rehman said good governance improves the economic and political stability. For this, the rule of law must be ensured in all walks of life. He suggested that the PTI should complete five years of government. He predicted wheat crisis in coming days as agriculture produce situation is not good both locally and internationally. The nation needs to be encouraged to be confident and hopeful instead of being frustrated and hopeless.

Rana Ehtesham Rabbani said the political stability and good governance was prerequisite for achieving economic stability. However, Pakistan political system has never been able to stand on its own to date. In view of the current situation, overcoming economic problems is a matter of urgency. If timely steps are not taken to overcome this situation, the situation may become more difficult.

Farah Naz Naqvi said the good governance was the basic step for the provision of employment, equal opportunities in health and education, transport service while a sense of life and financial security for every citizen guarantee economic stability. The structural reforms are urgently needed. The education sector is the most important need of the society. If we focus on education then the people, institutions and politics will be better and media can play the most important role in this, she remarked. Farooq Tariq said economic instability and bad governance were the real cause of political instability. Accountability, transparency and performance review is essential for good governance for which the opposition should also play an effective role by focusing on performance review rather than political revenge.

Presently, everyone is playing part in worsening the situation. The continuous rise in inflation, deprecation of currency increased public anxiety. He said that increase in urea prices, wheat rates as soon as it hits the market is not profitable for the farmers and political stability is necessary to get out of the situation.