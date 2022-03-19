Varsities’ role in nation-building sought

LAHORE:A special talk titled “The Role of Universities in Nation Building” was held at the University of Education here Friday. According to a press release, motivational speaker and trainer Qasim Ali Shah spoke at the event that was presided over by Vice-Chancellor Prof Dr Talat Naseer Pasha. In his address, Dr Talat Naseer Pasha said that education and training were of fundamental importance in human civilisation and development. Qasim Ali Shah said that the real purpose of education was training because without training education could not maintain its effect and consequently it could not make individual responsible citizen of society.