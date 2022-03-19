‘Circular History of Pakistan’ discussed

LAHORE:Thaap organised a discussion on a recently published book, “Circular History of Pakistan”, authored by Asim Imdad Ali.

The event was attended intellectuals, former public servants, journalists and historians.The central theme of the book is that our cyclical political history is, in fact, like a short movie clip, set on a time-loop that creates perpetual déjà vu for those in the theatre. Every political scene has been enacted before and is being re-telecast. We are stuck in circular time and history and have not found a moment to follow the alternative trajectory of linear growth and development.

AR Mehreen Mustafa, Thaap secretary welcomed the guest and provided a comprehensive overview of Thaap. Pervaiz Vandal, Thaap MD, discussed the similarities between the ethos of Thaap and Asim Imdad Ali’s book.

He stressed on the need of habitual reading of diverse form of literature to enhance one’s creativity thus ultimately improving the state of the country. He highlighted the need to adopt a holistic and practice-oriented approach to education. Asim Imdad Ali highlighted theme of his book that questions the cyclical nature of the hurdles the country has to face.

Renowned journalist Najam Sethi highlighted the linearity and circularity embedded in our understanding of the history of Pakistan. The book recounts the political journey of a recurring, predictable, painful, and vicious decade-long samsara of cyclic birth and death of order and freedom. The author describes how the same episodes keep happening with mind-boggling regularity.

The author maintains that there are established ways to get out of vicious cycles. Asim Imdad Ali is a lawyer and an alumnus of Harvard University and King’s College, London, and has written in print media on the administrative, constitutional, and political history of Pakistan as well as international affairs. Asim has also taught at the Civil Services Academy of Pakistan and has been the President of the Harvard Club of Pakistan.