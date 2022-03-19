Railways employee held for stealing steel rods

LAHORE:Railways Police arrested an employee for stealing Railways material on Friday. According to detail, the employee was returning after performing his duty and when he was physically searched by a police constable on duty at exit gate of locomotive Railways workshops he recovered two costly steel rods from his jacket during body search. The employee failed to give a satisfactory answer for hiding steel rods in his jacket.

The accused was instantly arrested and a case under section 380/PPC was registered against him at Railways Police station (W) Mughalpura. The accused is serving as upper division clerk at DS (W) Mughalpura office. SRP Workshops said that Railways police is taking indiscriminate action against the thieves of Railways material as the property of Railways is an asset of the nation.