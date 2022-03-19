State land worth Rs484bn retrieved in two years

LAHORE:Senior Member Board of Revenue (SMBR) Babar Hayat Tarar presided over a full board meeting here Friday. The meeting reviewed in detail the state land management system, land revenue act, appointment of rural security guards and other issues.

Addressing the meeting, SMBR Babar Hayat Tarar said in the last two years, state land worth over Rs484 billion had been retrieved across the province. He said that in order to facilitate the masses revenue system was fully digitised to ensure transparency and to curb the menace of corruption. He said that the laws against land grabbers had been tightened.