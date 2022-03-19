Japan-funded training centre for special persons opens

LAHORE:A special education self-support training centre for persons with disabilities will be constructed in City. In this regard, a grassroots grant assistance project funded by Japan govt was inaugurated on Friday where Ambassador of Japan Mitsuhiro Wada was the chief guest.
Japan has provided US$74,173 grant (equivalent to around Rs13 million) to Milestone Society for Special Persons, a local NGO working for spreading awareness and accessibility for persons with disabilities, to implement the project. At the inauguration ceremony, Mitsuhiro Wada congratulated the organisation for completing the project in a professional way.
Speaking on the occasion, Shafiq ur Rehman, President of NGO Milestone, thanked the people of Japan for the well-equipped facility and expressed his hope that the training programmes conducted at this self-support training centre will contribute more to promoting independence and employability of persons with disabilities.
