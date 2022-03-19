PRA collects highest ever tax in eight months

LAHORE:Punjab Revenue Authority (PRA) has collected the highest ever tax of Rs111.672 billion by any provincial tax collection department across Pakistan during the first eight months (July-February) of any fiscal year.

During the similar period, Sindh Revenue Board collected Rs89.902 billion, Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa Revenue Authority (KPRA) Rs21.172 billion and Balochistan Revenue Authority (BRA) Rs9.898 billion. According to the official tax collection numbers available with The News, Federal Board of Revenue collected Rs3.799 trillion in the first eight months of the fiscal year.

The PRA had collected Rs96.608 billion in the corresponding period of the last fiscal year. Further, the Board of Revenue Punjab (BOR) has collected Rs45.562 billion in the first eight months of the fiscal year 2021-22, Excise & Taxation (E&T) Rs29.289 billion. In the corresponding period of the previous fiscal year, BOR had collected Rs36.283 billion, and E&T, Rs21.574 billion. Thus, the other tax collecting departments of the Punjab also registered an upward growth. The Punjab government fixed Rs272.565 billion tax collection target for ongoing fiscal year 2021-22. Out of which, Rs155.9 billion collection target was given to PRA, Rs65.950 to BOR and Rs42.766 billion to E&T while the in the fiscal year 2020-21, the upwards revised targets were Rs141.15 billion to PRA, Rs56.2 billion to BOR and downwards revised target of E&T was Rs30.5 billion.

The data shows that the PRA witnessed 16 percent growth in the revenue collection in the first eight months and collected 71.63 percent of its assigned target of tax collection. PRA Chairman Zain-ul-Abidin Sahi talking to The News said that the PRA would surpass the assigned target of Rs155.9 billion in the ongoing fiscal year. The assigned target was almost 10 percent higher than the last fiscal year target while the PRA witnessed 16 percent growth in revenue collection, he added.

The Punjab government officials also believed that the revenue collection was on growth trajectory so the likelihood upwards revision of tax collection was on the cards. However, the final decision would be made by the finance minister in the budget review meeting in the coming weeks, they added.

According to the data available with The News, in the first eight months (July-February), PRA collected Rs20.81 billion from telecommunication services with a growth of 14 percent, Rs19.6 billion from withholding agent with 32 percent growth. The banking, non-banking and insurance services contributed Rs12.912 billion with 27 percent growth, franchise services Rs4.514 billion with 6 percent growth, courier services Rs4.178 billion with 37 percent growth, manpower recruitment agents Rs2.403 billion with 19 percent growth, restaurants Rs2.381 billion with 31 percent growth, contractual execution of work Rs2.132 billion with 18 percent negative growth, construction services Rs1.948 billion with 72 percent growth, technical service Rs1.839 billon with 31 percent growth, services relation to transport of goods Rs1.667 billion with 14 percent growth, security agency services Rs1.619 billion with 4 percent growth, hotels Rs1.364 billion with 85 percent growth, services provided by inter-city carriage of good by rail road Rs1.339 billion with 189 percent growth and IT enabled or IT-based services Rs1.315 billion with 21 percent growth.