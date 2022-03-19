Woman killed by husband’s second wife

A 40-year-old woman was killed by the second wife of her husband in the Lower Mall area on Friday. Two wives of a man named Shaukat had an altercation over a domestic issue. Meanwhile, Zainab, second wife of Shaukat, got angry and hit Nazia Bibi, first wife of her husband, with a broken glass, injuring her severely. She was rushed to hospital in critical condition where she died. Police shifted the body to morgue and arrested accused Zainab.