Two brothers die in house fire

LAHORE:Two brothers were killed and their sister was injured in a house fire in the Hanjarwal area on Friday. A mysterious fire broke out in a room of a house of one Hassan near Peco Road in Hanjarwal, which engulfed the entire room.

On receiving the information, rescue teams rushed to the spot, contained the fire and shifted the three children in critical condition to hospital where doctors confirmed death of Usman, 4, and Noman, 3, while Alisha, 6, is undergoing treatment. Rescue sources said the three siblings were lying on mattress in the room when the mattress caught fire. Their mother had gone out of the house.

Assault attempt: A man attempted to rape daughter-in-law of his real aunt in the North Cantt area on Friday. The accused identified as Zeeshan tried to rape his aunt's daughter-in-law. He tortured the aunt when she offered resistance to foil his rape attempt. Police registered a case against the accused on the complaint of his aunt and arrested the accused.

arrested: New Anarkali police arrested an alleged murderer of a prize bond dealer. The accused M Affan had killed his friend Hafiz Asim Shehzad, 50. The accused and the victim had set up their own prize bond shop. Shahdara police arrested Waqas Ali alias Mullah, Adil, Hamab alias Sono and Ali Raza involved in robberies and recovered 11 motorcycles, 500,000 cash, 15 mobile phones, 10 pistols and dozens of bullets from them. Shad Bagh police arrested a man involved in a burglary at the house of his aunt and recovered valuables, including cash and gold ornaments from his possession.

two injured: A speeding tractor trolley rammed into a house near Bhaini Underpass on Friday, severely injuring two men. On being informed, the rescuers rushed to the spot and shifted the injured identified as Rizwan, 65, and Jahangir, 37, to hospital.

accidents: The Punjab Emergency Service Department responded to 1,236 road traffic accidents in all districts of Punjab during the last 24 hours.